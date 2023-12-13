Watch Now
Understanding 'GenNext'

Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 13, 2023
 "Edward Jones is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The majority of Americans ages 18 to 34 (80%) currently view themselves as struggling or merely surviving in life, but are optimistic about their future, according to new research from financial services firm Edward Jones. In partnership with Next360 Partners and MarketCast, they set out to define this age group of more than 76 million Americans— 'GenNext' — and see what matters most to them across all aspects of their lives.

