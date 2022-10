KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Optum is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the U.S. and one of the leading causes of cancer death among men of all races. About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Optum discusses factors that determine treatment options. VISIT: OptumKC.com