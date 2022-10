KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Modern Horizons Wealth Advisors is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

High inflation and higher interest rates are concerns for many consumers. It is important to know what this can mean when it comes to your retirement plan or your 401k. The experts at Modern Horizons Wealth Advisors want to make sure you have all the information you need to make the best decisions for your financial plan.