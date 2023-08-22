Watch Now
Visit Jackson County Parks + Rec this summer!
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 22, 2023
"Jackson County Parks + Rec is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Jackson County Parks + Rec has nearly 22,000 acres for you to enjoy! Our parks system features 4 outstanding lakes, 2 beaches, 3 campgrounds, public golf course, and historic sites dating back to 1808 when MO was considered to be “way out West”. We have 3 full service marinas that provided boat rental for the public. Our Mission is to provide fun-filled opportunities in beautiful outdoor settings so people can make their day!

