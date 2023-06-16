Watch Now
Visit Serendipity Farm & Vine

Visit Serendipity Farm &amp; Vine
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 16, 2023
"Serendipity Farm & Vine is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Serendipity Farm & Vine is a Kansas Agritourism Business located in rural Stilwell, KS just 10 minutes away from Leawood, KS. They have a wine and coffee tasting room inside a renovated barn. They are available to host your wedding, reception, and other events. They also have accommodations to stay on property inside a renovated barn. Come and enjoy the beautiful landscape, vineyard, nature and renovated barns.

