Visit Serendipity Farm & Vine

"Serendipity Farm & Vine is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Serendipity Farm & Vine is a Kansas Agritourism Business located in rural Stilwell, KS just 10 minutes away from Leawood, KS. They have a wine and coffee tasting room inside a renovated barn. They are available to host your wedding, reception, and other events. They also have accommodations to stay on property inside a renovated barn. Come and enjoy the beautiful landscape, vineyard, nature and renovated barns.