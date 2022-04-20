Watch
Viveve Intimate Health Solutions

At Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics they want to help women feel their best.
At Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics they want to help women feel their best. The Viveve System delivers a single-session vaginal treatment that generates collagen and restores tissue health by improving laxity, dryness and urinary leakage. The dual mode Viveve treatment keeps the vaginal surface tissues cool while heating the deeper tissue to stimulate new collagen production and improve blood flow, therefore, improving vaginal lubrication as well as sensation during intimacy. It is very well tolerated by patients and has no down time, so they can return to normal activities immediately when they leave the office.

