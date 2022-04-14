Watch out for Bradford Pear Trees

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Colonial Gardens is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

What is so wrong with the Invasive Callery pear tree? Besides their smell, they may seem harmless. However, when any of the different varieties cross-pollinate, their fertile seeds spread far and wide (usually by birds), and those seeds quickly sprout and aggressively take over areas we don’t want them to grow in.

Share a photo or video of you cutting down your ornamental pear tree, and tag Colonial Gardens on social media to receive the bounty of a FREE 3-gallon tree or $30 off a tree of your choosing. Bounty ends April 30th, 2022