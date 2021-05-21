KANSAS CITY, MO. — 'Waterford is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Get your preschooler ready for kindergarten at home this summer. The Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path is available to all Missouri families for FREE! This program is available to families through Waterford.org, an early education nonprofit, and its generous philanthropic donors. Families receive all the tools they need to be their child’s first teacher including the adaptive software, family coaches, and computer and internet access to those families who need them. Apply today at Waterford.org/summer Deadline to apply is May 31.