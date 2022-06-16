Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

You don't want to miss Monster Jam!

Poster image (47).jpg
kcs
Poster image (47).jpg
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 16:32:02-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Monster Jam is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Monster Jam returns to Kansas City for an adrenaline-charged day with a performance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party on June 18 at 2:30 p.m., where you can see massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Join us for the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo