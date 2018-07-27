Our sneak peek of Hairspray at Starlight Theatre

Starlight Theatre is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.

It is a Tony award-winning Broadway phenomenon and now you can experience it right here in Kansas City! The musical takes you back to 1962 Baltimore, as 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. We recently stopped by the Starlight Theatre to get a sneak peek inside Hairspray.

