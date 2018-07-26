Theatre in the Park has new Addams Family story

They're creepy and they're kooky, with a new story to tell! Theatre in the Park is now showing The Addams Family, but this a story you haven’t heard before. Director Zach Faust and actor Juel Perry explain how they’ve furthered the famous 1960’s television characters and brought them into a different time.

The Addams Family Theatre in the Park premiere is Friday, July 20 under the stars at Shawnee Mission Park. Additional performances continue through Sunday, July 22, and again Wednesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 28. Showtime for all productions is 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.