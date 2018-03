Put on your disco boots and channel your inner dancing queen! We're getting in tune with The Heartland Men's Chorus as they give us a sneak peek into Abba-Cadabra! Featuring the most iconic hits from one of the world's most beloved bands, ABBA-Cadabra is a musical extravaganza that includes a full evening of toe-tapping ABBA favorites. It will take you back to the 1970's and have you screaming, "Thank you for the music" before the curtain falls.