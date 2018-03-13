Get your St. Patty's Bangers and Mash at The Well!

We are getting in the St. Patty's Day spirit! George Clarke manages The Well’s sister restaurant Charlie Hooper's and they’re dishing up Bangers and Mash and other traditional Irish favorites on St. Patty’s Day! And enjoy Live Irish music, rooftop beer garden, NCAA games & more all day.

Ingredients

· 6 large sausages (Cumberland work great)

· 2 Tbsp. olive oil

· Stout Onion Gravy:

· 2 Tbsp. butter

· 1 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 medium red onions thinly sliced

· 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

· 2 cups Stout Beer

· 2 Cups of Beef Broth

· 1 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

· 1 tsp roasted Garlic

· 2 tsp. brown sugar

· 1 tsp balsamic or apple cider vinegar

· Salt and pepper to taste

· Garlic Red Smashed Potatoes:

· 2 lb. New Potatoes

· 4 Tbsp butter

· 1/2 cup heavy cream

· 2 tsp roasted Garlic

· Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Guinness Onion Gravy: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and the onions and saute, stirring often, until caramelized, about 30 minutes.

2. Add the flour and cook until golden brown, 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the Guinness, beef broth, Dijon, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer until thickened, about 8-10 minutes.

4. Bangers: Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add bangers and cook until evenly browned on both sides and cooked through, about 12-15 minutes.

5. Mashed potatoes: Quarter potatoes leaving the skin on. Place in a saucepan with water to cover, salt the water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash with a potato masher. Add the butter, heavy cream, garlic and continue to mash until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

6. To assemble: Place mashed potatoes on plate, top with sausage and onion gravy and green beans or English peas.