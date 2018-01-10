Recipe: Broccoli beer cheese soup

KC Originals is all about promoting the local flavor of the restaurant community. More than 50 restaurants make up KC Originals to support each other. One of those restaurants is Michael Forbes Grille and Executive Chef Matt Cross is here.

Michael Forbes Broccoli Beer Cheese Soup

1 lb. Velveeta cheese

2 c. shredded cheddar jack

6 c. chicken consommé, preferred (or chicken broth)

3 c. light to medium bodied beer

1 c. water

2 sticks butter

1 c. flour

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground white pepper

· Start beer, water, chicken consommé, and seasoning in stock pot on high heat.

· In separate sauté pan melt butter and whisk in flour to form a roux and cook on low heat for just a few minutes.

· When liquid is near a boil the in stock pot, slowly add roux, whisking vigorously.

· Turn heat to low and whisk in Velveeta and cheddar jack cheese.

· Heat through until cheese melts and soup thickens. Be sure to stir soup frequently and keep heat low to avoid burning the bottom of the pot.

· Steam florets of fresh broccoli and garnish on top of the soup when served.