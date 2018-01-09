Recipe: The Ainsworth Mac & Cheese Burger

You might have seen what we are about to make on Buzzfeed or Instagram, but now it's finally made it's way to KC. The Ainsworth is in our kitchen this morning with a Mac and Cheese burger that looks picture perfect. Owner Brian Mazza joins us with Chef David Ford to show us how they make the cheesy creation that’s been Instagrammed a lot!

The Ainsworth Mac & Cheese Burger

Recipe:

Mac Patty:

2 qt. béchamel sauce

2 lbs. Velveeta

1 qt. heavy cream

1 pt. parmesan

Incorporate everything together and add pasta.

Spread out on a sheet pan and freeze halfway. Pull sheet from freezer.

Cut patties approx. 3” in diameter.

Combine flour and eggs in a bowl and panko breadcrumbs in a separate bowl.

Dip the patties in the flour and eggs mixture,

Let any excess liquid drip off.

Bread the patties in the panko breadcrumbs.

Fry at 350 until golden brown.

Mac & Cheese:

5 tbsp. béchamel sauce

1/2 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. Parmesan

1/4 c. mozzarella

1/4 c. sharp provolone

Melt all ingredients together and add pasta.

Make sure Mac & Cheese has a stringy consistency

Burger build:

Sesame brioche bun

Place mac patty on bottom bun

Place burger on top of mac patty

Top with slices of cheddar and provolone (allow to melt)

Place a heaping scoop of mac & cheese on top of burger

Grab a napkin or 10 and enjoy!