New tech provides comfort to kids with cancer

Each year, the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, the world's largest technology show, recognizes unique high-tech products with special awards in many categories.

Today, we learn about award-winning robotic technology developed by a company called Sproutel. It's a new robotic Aflac duck and it is designed to provide hi-tech comfort for kids with cancer.

Inventor Aaron Horowitz and Catherine Blades, Chief Brand and Communications officer at Aflac, show us the new invention and talk about what impact it could have for children going through some very tough times.