It's the most fashionable week in Kansas City. Designer Georgina Herrera was raised around jewelry and fashion her entire life. After working and traveling around the world, Herrera moved to Kansas City in 2006 and introduced the MCK brand in the United States. In 2015, she developed her own line of jewelry within the MCK brand, labeled Georgina Herrera. We have a sneak peek of her collection for KC Fashion Week.