HeMa Company specializes in bohemian fashion 2:56 PM, Jul 26, 2018

HeMa Co. is more than a clothing brand, it is a lifestyle. HeMa stands for Humble, Edify, Motivate and Appreciate. Hope Ware, owner of HeMa, explains the culture inspired by bohemian styles and her love for free spirited fashion.