MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher.

Dan Jewett wrote in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization the Giving Pledge on Saturday that he was grateful to be able to marry such a generous person and was ready to help her give away her wealth to help others.

Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott’s children attended.

Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.