Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved "History of the World, Part I," Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works.

The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, "History of the World, Part II."

Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter.

The original film featured Brooks as Moses and many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, and Cloris Leachman.

According to the Associated Press, filming should begin sometime next year.

In a statement via Hulu, Brooks said he "can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” the AP reported.

Stars of the upcoming sequel have not been announced, the news outlet reported.