AMC placing more advertising before movies

Starting today, expect to see more commercials before movies at AMC theaters nationwide.

This idea was announced in early June. AMC will run ads in the "platinum spot"—immediately ahead of a movie's start—and says the pre-show material, which includes trailers and other promotions, can last up to 30 minutes.

The theater chain hopes this will boost its bottom line after experiencing its worst first quarter since 1996, excluding the pandemic.

AMC also recently extended its partnership with National CineMedia through 2042 to continue advertising in theater lobbies.

“At a time when the movie industry is beginning to hit its stride, we believe AMC is doing the same, backed by an increasingly stronger balance sheet, and the confidence of our financial partners. We are laser-focused on taking bold steps which in our view will work to drive long-term shareholder value," Adam Aron, AMC CEO, said.

AMC said that its AMC Stubs members will get a price reduction of 50% off adult-evening base ticket prices all day long on Wednesdays.

"Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery. But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend," Aron said.