Watch
Entertainment

Actions

MTV to reportedly bring back 'Cribs'

items.[0].image.alt
JESSICA HILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The mansion of rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is pictured in Farmington, Conn. in this March 10, 2005 file photo. The rapper is selling the 52-room mansion, an estate once owned by boxer Mike Tyson, for $18.5 million, and he's showing off the property on a special edition of MTV's "Cribs" on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2007, so fans can take a peek before he moves out. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
50 CENT
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:49:03-04

MTV is bringing back "Cribs."

According to Deadline and the New York Post, the show will return on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. with 30-minute episodes that'll feature JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson, and Evan Ross, Kathy Griffin, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Martha Stewart.

In a statement to Deadline, MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz, said that they "are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

The show first premiered in September 2000 and ran 19 seasons and aired more than 100 episodes, bringing fans inside celebrities' homes, including Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, and Hugh Hefner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!