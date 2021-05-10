NBC says it won't air the Golden Globes in 2022 amid outcry for HFPA reform

NBC announced Monday that it will not air the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.

In a statement obtained by several news outlets, like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, NBC said it believes the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) needs time to reform and that it hopes to air the awards show in 2023.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," wrote NBC. "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA is the organization that hands out the Golden Globe Awards. The association has come under fire following an exposé by the Los Angeles Times that detailed ethical lapses and lack of diversity within the organization, including an absence of Black members.

On Friday, the HFPA said its members voted to adopt a plan for “radical reform” of the association. It listed the following steps that it has either started or will begin soon:

Identifying a vendor to set up a hotline

Hiring a search firm that will put together a list of potential C-suite candidates

Identifying new members to increase the membership more than 50% in the next 18 months, with new members being allowed to vote on the Golden Globes

Creating a list of DEI consultants

Retaining Ropes & Gray to ensure seamless implementation of the plan

The plan was panned by some major players in the entertainment industry, including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia, who said they would be boycotting the Golden Globes until real change is made.