NBCU channels remain on YouTube TV as companies negotiate deal

YouTube TV will continue carrying NBCUniversal channels after the two sides reached a short-term extension to their carriage agreement, avoiding an immediate blackout.

Google, which operates YouTube TV, told Variety the extension was reached to prevent any disruption after the previous deal was set to expire Sept. 30.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Disney to raise prices on streaming services in October

NBCUniversal content includes some of the most popular programming on television. Sports fans could lose access to Sunday Night Football, NBA games, Big Ten football and WWE events if a new agreement is not reached.

Entertainment shows at risk include “The Real Housewives” franchise, “The Voice” and the upcoming season of “Saturday Night Live.”

The dispute also covers Spanish-language programming, as NBCUniversal owns Telemundo, a major Hispanic broadcast network.

YouTube TV has about 10 million U.S. subscribers.

