'The Wendy Williams Show' coming to an end after 13 years

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 14, 2022
"The Wendy Williams Show" will air its final episode this week.

A spokesperson from the show told People and Variety that the show will end its almost 14-year run on June 17.

The final episode will feature a video tribute to host Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the farewell episode.

The former radio DJ took a leave of absence due to health issues last September.

The timeslot allotted to Williams will be taken over for a daytime syndicated talk show that Sherri Shepherd will host.

"Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on "The View," on Fox's "Dish Nation" and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," production company Debmar-Mercury said in a statement at the time, according to Deadline.

"Wendy" initially launched in 2009 as a limited test run on Fox TV Stations, Deadline reported.

