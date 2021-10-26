Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Warner Bros. announces 'Dune' to get sequel

items.[0].image.alt
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Golda Rosheuvel, from left, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, director Denis Villeneuve, Babs Olusanmokun, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan Brewster and David Dastmalchia pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, Babs Olusanmokun, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan Brewster
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 18:52:25-04

With "Dune" hitting it big on its opening weekend, Warner Bros. has announced the movie will get a sequel.

On Tuesday, the movie company announced that "Dune: Part II" will hit theaters in 2023.

Legendary, the global entertainment company behind "Dune," also announced the news to fans on Twitter.

"This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced "Dune" so far and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!" the company said.

According to Deadline, the new sci-fi adaptation opened in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max with $41 million, which is the biggest opening day weekend for Warner Bros. this year.

CNN reported the sequel will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage