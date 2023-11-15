Former San Jose State trainer sentenced for groping female athletes

A former director of sports medicine at San Jose State University has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing female athletes under the guise of performing medical procedures, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Scott Shaw admitted in August that he violated the civil rights of four female students between 2017 and 2020 when he groped their breasts and buttocks without their consent or any legitimate medical reason. Additionally, Shaw admitted that he abused his power and the athletes only allowed him to touch them because of his status as the university's head athletic trainer, prosecutors said.

"Scott Shaw was entrusted to care for athletes in the California State University system. Instead, he used his power over female athletes to violate their civil rights by sexually groping them without their consent and without any medical justification," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins. "Such criminal assaults on college athletes will be investigated and prosecuted; anyone abusing their power over student athletes in this way should expect to spend time in prison for doing so."

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, Shaw also faces one year of supervised release, a $15,000 fine and restitution that will be determined at a later date.

"This sentence should send a clear message," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "That public school officials who exploit their positions of authority to sexually abuse and harass students will face serious consequences for their actions."

