Germany to pay Holocaust survivors globally more than $1B next year

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany recently announced that the German government is set to pay survivors of the Holocaust globally more than $1.4 billion in 2024.

The funds are to be allocated as a one-time payment to welfare programs and individual survivors.

On June 15, the Claims Conference said an additional almost $105.2 million in funding would go towards programs that provide home care for survivors.

A hardship fund would also continue to offer an annual one-time payment to those who qualify for the funding that would dole out until 2027.

The group's executive vice president, Greg Schneider, said, "Every year these negotiations become more and more critical as this last generation of Holocaust survivors age and their needs increase."

Schneider said, "Being able to ensure direct payments to survivors in addition to the expansions to the social welfare services we are able to fund is essential in making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care of for as long as it is required, addressing each individual need."

The group announced that $888.9 million would go towards home care services, which includes the additional $105.2 million for "increased needs" for Holocaust survivors.

Money set to fund Holocaust education would also be extended for two additional years, and each year that amount would increase by over $3 million.

