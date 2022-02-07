Get a free subscription to Netflix’s new kids’ magazine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Receiving something in the mail is fun for any age and will make any preschooler’s day. However, when it is also something that encourages a love of reading and provides screen-free interaction, that item is even better.

Netflix is currently offering a magazine called Netflix Jr. that can do just that. Netflix Jr. is a print magazine with games, stories and activities, including children’s favorite characters from Netflix.

The company worked with a preschool childhood development expert to create fun things to do that will inspire curiosity, education and entertainment for children ages three to five. And best of all, the magazine is absolutely free.

Popular shows for preschoolers currently on Netflix include Cocomelon, The Octonauts, Blippi’s Adventures, Word Party, Storybots, Fireman Sam and Pocoyo, among others.

Netflix Jr. will be published every other month beginning in April 2022. You do not need to have a Netflix account to subscribe to the magazine.

Only one subscription per household is available, and the magazine can only be delivered to addresses within the United States. However, there will be a digital magazine available to read online.

The magazine is being printed using a Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI) certified printer, so you can feel good about ordering a print magazine. In addition, Netflix has opted to use the least wasteful packaging and even the sticker labels are printed on solvent-free material using soy-based inks.

To sign up for a subscription to Netflix Jr. Magazine, go to the official Netflix Jr. website and click on Subscribe. Next, a parent or caregiver must enter their date of birth, and then you will need to provide your email address, name and mailing address. Finally, agree to the terms and conditions and decide if you wish to would like to receive marketing communications from Netflix. Click Submit and then sit back and wait for the first issue to arrive in your mailbox!

