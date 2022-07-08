Sam’s Club’s school supplies deals include $9.98 on a 56-piece Bic writing kit

It may be the thick of summer, but back-to-school time is just around the corner. Shopping for school supplies can be easier on your wallet when you start early and find great deals.

If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you can stock up on several essentials at budget-friendly prices. From complete back-to-school kits to art supplies, writing implements, paper and more, here are some bargains you won’t want to miss.

Back to School Kits

The Bic 56-Piece Ultimate Writing Essentials Kit is currently just $9.98. It includes everything seen here, including a dozen mechanical pencils, pens, highlighters, erasers and markers.

This 42-Count Back to School Supplies Kit from Elmer’s, Sharpie & More has two types of pencils plus lead refills, three types of pens, four types of markers including highlighters, an eraser and a glue stick. This set is $12.98.

For the multi-student family, this might be the best deal yet. This Bic Assorted School Supplies Kit is an 82-piece set for only $14.98. You get 15 cased pencils, 12 mechanical pencils, 12 coloring pencils, 20 markers, 16 crayons, five dry erase markers and two erasers.

Pens and Pencils

You can’t go back to school without some No. 2 pencils, and Sam’s has you covered. Get a box of 96 Ticonderoga pencils for your child’s classroom for just $11.28.

A pack of two dozen Bic Prevaguard Anti-Microbial Retractable Ballpoint Pens is $10.48. These smooth-writing black pens are designed with an antimicrobial additive to help suppress bacteria growth.

A back-to-school package of 24 Sharpies in assorted colors is $13.78. Along with a dozen traditional colors, you also get 12 Mystic Gems Theme colors.

Paper, Folders and More

Sam’s Club also has 200 sheets of Mead Filler Paper for $3.98, 720-count packs of Crayola Bulk Construction Paper for $10.98 and Roaring Spring Marble Cover Composition Books for $1.78 apiece.

Keep all those papers together with Smead Campus.org Poly Snap-In Two-Pocket Folders in assorted colors at $12.98 for a pack of 10 or Avery Two-Pocket Folders at $10.48 for a box of 25.

While browsing the aisles, be sure to look for other products that will likely be on your student’s shopping list soon, such as disinfecting wipes, tissues and lunchbox snacks. The first day back will be here before you know it, and you’ll be prepared!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.