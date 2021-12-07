You can get paid $1,234 to watch nostalgia-inducing movies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While there are some exceptions, everyone knows film remakes are usually not as good as originals.

If you’re not a fan of watching the many reboots and remakes Hollywood keeps dishing up, there’s a new opportunity that can earn you some cash just for watching a handful of original films.

USDish is looking for a nostalgia movie critic that is willing to rewatch five of their favorite childhood movies and get paid $1,234. The only requirement is that you’re a kid at heart who would love to take a trip back in time.

To apply, just head to their website, give USDish some basic information, and tell them why, in 2,000 words, you’re the person for the job. You’ll also want to let them know which five childhood movies you want to watch if chosen. For bonus points, you can include a video of why this is the perfect adventure for you, but a video is not required. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. MST and you’ll be notified of your selection by Dec. 29. You’ll have 15 days to watch all the films.

If chosen as the nostalgia movie critic, you can share the films with children in your family, with friends or with a partner — or, you or just watch them by yourself. You’ll get access to their five chosen movies and $1,234, which is about $245 per movie. You also get a bag worth $350 full of personalized candy from the decade you were born in and items to keep you cozy while you binge.

You can choose whatever five movies you want. But if you want to watch a classic that’s celebrating a milestone anniversary, a remake or a long-awaited sequel, USDish provided a list of films you may want to consider:

Movies celebrating anniversaries:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (20th)

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (20th)

“Beauty and the Beast” (30th)

“Hook” (30th)

“Fiddler on the Roof” (50th)

Movies celebrating remakes:

“Dune”

“West Side Story”

Much-awaited sequels:

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Matrix 4”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you do want to check out movies that have spawned upcoming remakes, there are currently a few in the works, including “Planes, Trains And Automobiles”, “Three Men And A Baby” and “The Wizard Of Oz”.

Will you be applying for the job of watching some original films to earn $1,234?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.