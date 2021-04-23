Greta Thunberg criticizes US climate response while addressing lawmakers

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed lawmakers Thursday and criticized their response to climate change.

"How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" asked Thunberg. "You get away with it now, but sooner or later, people are going to realize what you have been doing all this time. That's inevitable. You still have time to do the right thing and to save your legacies."

The 18-year-old from Sweden spoke to members of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment.

She told them subsidies given to fossil fuel companies are "a disgrace and need to end."

This story was originally published by Alex Livingston and Simon Kaufman at Newsy.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

