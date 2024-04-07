Watch Now
Guard, suspect die and officer, 6 others injured in Miami shootout

A Doral police officer was shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to himself as the gunfight continued, police said.
A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center Saturday that left several bystanders injured, authorities said.

A security guard at CityPlace in Doral was fatally shot during an altercation before two responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Doral Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Doral police officer was shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to himself as the gunfight continued, police said. The officer is in stable condition. Six bystanders were shot, one of whom was in critical condition.

Police didn't say how the altercation started.

