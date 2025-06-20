Emerging Nimbus COVID variant causing 'razor blade throat' pain

A new COVID variant is bringing a painful side effect to Americans.

The variant is officially called NB.1.8.1, or Nimbus. Some patients say it's causing them such a severe sore throat that they feel like they're swallowing razor blades.

"Your throat is so dry, so cracked, it's so painful, it's even hard to drink sometimes," said Dr. Muhammad Azam, a physician with Sharp Community Medical Group. "This particular variant, even though it's relatively mild, except for the razor throat, is very infectious compared to other strains."

Right now, California Health Data Tracker CalCAT says Nimbus is the second most prevalent strain of COVID in the state, but also the fastest growing. The CDC says Nimbus accounts for 37% of all COVID infections in the US. It's projected to become the dominant strain by the end of the month.

Azam said people who are at high risk or have underlying health factors should be cautious as we get closer to the fall, when COVID typically peaks.

"COVID has now become just like the common flu or other respiratory viruses," he said.

"It's part of life, and there will be peaks. And just like the flu, there'll be some times we breathe nasty strains and sometimes it's mild," he added. "Unfortunately, there's no magical medication you take to help resolve this (strain), but warm fluids and small sips help. Also, ibuprofen helps take some of the pain away and the inflammation."

He also said the current COVID vaccine is effective against the Nimbus strain, so people should look into getting a booster shot this summer.

This article was written by Jared Aarons for the Scripps News Group in San Diego.