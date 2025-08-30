New American Heart Association guidelines emphasize lifestyle changes to combat high blood pressure

High blood pressure is the most common and most modifiable risk factor for heart disease, according to the American Heart Association. New guidelines recently released by the organization highlight the local impact of managing this leading cause of death in the U.S. and around the world.

Dr. Callie Rzasa is working to increase awareness about the updated standards and their significance for communities.

"Trying to bring out more awareness," Rzasa said.

Rzasa points out the staggering number of adults impacted across the country by high blood pressure, which remains the leading cause of death both nationally and globally.

"One of two of us probably has high blood pressure, there's two of us here right now, so that's getting out and getting checked and looking at those numbers," Rzasa said.

The new guidelines include specific targets for healthier living:



Limiting sodium to less than 2,300 mg per day, moving toward an ideal limit of 1,500 mg per day by checking food labels

Ideally consuming no alcohol, but for men who choose to drink, no more than two drinks per day and for women, no more than one drink per day

Following a heart-healthy diet

Achieving a 5% reduction in body weight for adults who are overweight or obese

Increasing physical activity to at least 75-150 minutes each week

"It doesn't have to be going to the gym for an hour; start with something small, start with five minutes, go to 10 minutes," Rzasa said.

The overall message from Rzasa is clear: "Go get checked, get involved."

Kim Durrum is more involved in managing her health than ever before after experiencing a life-changing event. That wake-up call came five years ago when Durrum suffered a serious medical emergency.

"I actually had a full blown stroke in my cerebellum which was my balance," she said said.

The year before her stroke, Durrum had ignored her doctor's advice to go on medication for high blood pressure.

"I did not heed her warning, did not take the meds I should've taken, and as a result of that and as a result of my stroke, I am on blood pressure medication which has made a huge difference," Durrum said.

That difference has allowed her to return to one of her passions. An avid skier, Durrum hits the slopes at Perfect North in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, three times a week during the winter.

Now, Durrum said the activities she loves are "even more precious" to her.

The American Heart Association uses the Essential Eight as a framework of behaviors and factors to follow for managing cardiovascular health. The factors include managing weight, controlling cholesterol, managing blood sugar and managing blood pressure.

This article was written by Drew Amman for the Scripps News Group in Lexington.