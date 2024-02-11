PHOTOS | The scenes of a Kansas City Chiefs championship

Share Facebook

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates with his coaches after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after their win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Associated Press

Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41

Fans watch Super Bowl LVIII at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs trail the 49ers 16-19 on Feb. 11, 2024. Chase McNamara/KSHB

Eric Gay/ AP

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacts after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrate a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Eric Gay/AP

