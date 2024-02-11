Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

PHOTOS | The scenes of a Kansas City Chiefs championship

The Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP AP24043144715496.jpg Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Photo by: Associated Press AP24043144560069.jpg Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Associated Press AP24043147798608.jpg Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Associated Press AP24043148124330.jpg Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates with his coaches after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Associated Press AP24043145332746.jpg Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after their win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Associated Press GGG6KgnW4AAWuws-1.jpg Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 Tin Roof Super Bowl Fans watch Super Bowl LVIII at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs trail the 49ers 16-19 on Feb. 11, 2024.Photo by: Chase McNamara/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions after beating 49ers Photo by: Eric Gay/ AP chiefs_ts_3_720.jpg Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis mahomes_run_3_720.jpg San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis chiefs_td_1_720.jpg Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis chiefs_td_2_720.jpg Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacts after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/David J. Phillip Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrate a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: Eric Gay/AP

PHOTOS | The scenes of a Kansas City Chiefs championship

close-gallery
  • APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
  • AP24043144715496.jpg
  • AP24043144560069.jpg
  • AP24043147798608.jpg
  • AP24043148124330.jpg
  • AP24043145332746.jpg
  • GGG6KgnW4AAWuws-1.jpg
  • Tin Roof Super Bowl
  • Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions after beating 49ers
  • chiefs_ts_3_720.jpg
  • mahomes_run_3_720.jpg
  • chiefs_td_1_720.jpg
  • chiefs_td_2_720.jpg
  • Super Bowl Football

Share

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates with his coaches after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after their win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Associated Press
Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41
Fans watch Super Bowl LVIII at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs trail the 49ers 16-19 on Feb. 11, 2024.Chase McNamara/KSHB
Eric Gay/ AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/Ashley Landis
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacts after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrate a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Eric Gay/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next