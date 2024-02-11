PHOTOS | The scenes of a Kansas City Chiefs championship
The Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Photo by: Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates with his coaches after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after their win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Associated Press Photo by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 Fans watch Super Bowl LVIII at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs trail the 49ers 16-19 on Feb. 11, 2024.Photo by: Chase McNamara/KSHB Photo by: Eric Gay/ AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/Ashley Landis Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacts after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: AP Photo/David J. Phillip Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrate a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Photo by: Eric Gay/AP