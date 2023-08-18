Hormel donates more than $1 million in Spam to Hawaii after wildfire

Anyone who has ever lived in or visited Hawaii knows the affinity many in the state have with the canned meat Spam.

The company is aware of the love it gets from Hawaii as well and is reaching out to help following the devastating Maui wildfire that left more than 100 dead.

Hormel Foods announced it is donating more than $1 million worth of Spam to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that is assisting those in need.

"The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back," the company said in a statement.

Hawaii's love affair with Spam dates back to World War II. The canned meat was an efficient way to get protein without the need for refrigeration. It also has a long shelf life.

The company announced two other ways it's helping the people of Hawaii. It's selling T-shirts online, with all the proceeds going to the Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund. It's also matching money raised by its employees for a Maui food bank.

Hawaii has a long way to go in the recovery process, but donations will help.

The Scripps Howard Foundation started the Scripps Maui Wildfire Relief campaign. It supports local efforts to help people and communities most impacted by the Maui fires. (The Scripps Howard Fund is the charitable organization of The E.W. Scripps Company. )

Another major fundraiser is the Maui Strong Fund, which provides resources to residents of the island.

Click here to see more ways to donate.

