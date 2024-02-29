House passes bill to temporarily fund the government through March 8

The House of Representatives has voted 320-99 to avert a partial government shutdown on Friday at midnight.

If the Senate passes this short-term spending bill, which Majority Leader Schumer says they could do as soon as tonight, funding will expire on March 8 and March 22.

On Wednesday night, congressional leaders tentatively agreed to fund some federal agencies until March 8, and the rest until March 22. If this short-term funding extension is signed into law, it will extend funding for half of the government until those dates.

This agreement puts a Band-Aid on an issue that was supposed to be resolved last year. This is the fourth temporary extension in recent months.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

