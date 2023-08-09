In a historic first, VMA Artist of The Year nominees are all women

It's official: The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Artist of the Year award is guaranteed to go to a woman.

That's right, not a single male artist snagged a nomination in this category, marking the first time since MTV introduced the category in 2017 (the category replaced the separate Best Male Video and Best Female Video categories).

The nominees are Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Taylor Swift, MTV announced Tuesday.

This will also be the first time two Latin artists, Karol G and Shakira, have received nominations in this category; last year, Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language performer to receive a nomination and win the award.

Overall, women and non-binary artists have garnered the highest number of nominations this year.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift leads the nominations by securing a total of eight. Trailing closely is SZA with six nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith boast five nominations each, and Shakira and BLACKPINK secure four nominations each.

Six out of the seven nominees for video of the year are also women; the nominees for this category are Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petras, SZA and Sam Smith.

The same can be said about song of the year, with six women taking that nomination.

While the host for the event has not been announced, the 2023 VMAs are scheduled for Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

