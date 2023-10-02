It's a joy to the world: Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour

All she wants for Christmas is you ... to see her on tour.

Mariah Carey, also known as the Queen of Christmas, is hitting the road this holiday season.

The singer announced her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour Monday, writing in a post on X, "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!"

Carey will spread the holiday cheer to 13 dates in North America, starting in Highland, California, on Nov. 15 and ending Dec. 17 in New York City. Stops in between include Los Angeles, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, two Canadian dates and more.

"This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart toppers," Live Nation, which is producing the tour, said in a press release.

Carey has become a mainstay in holiday music since the release of her album "Merry Christmas" in 1994. It's become one of the best-selling holiday albums of all time and included original songs like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — which became the first song in history to have four separate runs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, from 2019 to 2022 — and covers of classics, like "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Since then, she's done a multitude of specials and tours filled with Christmas spirit.

In 2014, she did a six-night residency called "All I Want for Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity" in New York City, then she revived it two years later before turning it into a tour.

On the 25th anniversary of her Christmas album in 2019, she began a set of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tour dates in New York City, Boston, and Atlantic City.

And in 2020, she dropped a new single, "Oh Santa!" with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson alongside the Apple TV+ "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."

Then last year, one of her Madison Square Garden performances was filmed and released on CBS as "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All."

If you want to snag tickets to her next Christmas show, tickets will be available for the tour starting with presale Oct. 4 and general sale on Oct. 6.

