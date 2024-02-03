Japan's embassy in the United States is urging fans not to worry about Taylor Swift making it to the Super Bowl on time. She'll be leaving Japanese airspace after her Feb. 10 show in Tokyo, headed back to the U.S. after a show to be at football's biggest event.

In an official memo to fans released on Feb. 2, the Embassy of Japan in the U.S. told fans and citizens that the embassy is "aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert."

The embassy reassured the public that Swift will be able to make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.

And in a somewhat secret message that would catch the eye of Swifties around the world, the embassy pulled out certain words that matched albums in the pop star's discography.

The statement said, "Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

The statement went on to say, "We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red."

News surfaced recently that Swift might anticipate a problem parking her plane in one of the available 475 spots available for a craft of her size. An FAA spokesperson previously said all of those spots were filled ahead of the big game.

Airports in the Las Vegas area have been known to reach capacity in the past.

While Swift has more than one private jet to choose from, it's where to land and station it back in the U.S. that was worrying fans. It wasn't clear if her team had that sorted out so that she can attend the game, but there are also a number of airports in California, including Palm Springs International and San Bernardino International, that could possibly accommodate her return to the U.S. and from which she could then travel by land to Las Vegas.

