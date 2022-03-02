Kat Dennings Shared That She And Fiancé Andrew W.K. Proposed At The Same Time

In May 2021, “Wandavision” star Kat Dennings and hard rocker Andrew W.K. announced their engagement on Instagram. The pair have been pretty mum about their relationship over the years, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dennings was flirting with Andrew W.K. on social media as far back as 2014.

On a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Dennings finally shared more about their special bond, saying that she and her fiance actually proposed to each other at the exact same time.

“We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic,” said Dennings, 35.

“We were doing kissing,” she said, pausing to laugh. “And we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense … this thing that I was like, ‘This is my person. This is it. I can’t live without him. This is the man I’m supposed to be with.’ And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time.”

Watch the intimate revelation here on YouTube:

Dennings shared an image of her engagement ring on Instagram last year, with the caption, “Don’t mind if I do.”

The ring is rumored to be worth about $75,000. Diamond expert Ajay Anand told Insider that the ring looks like a “four-carat cushion diamond with side stones set in white gold or platinum.”

Recently, fans wondered if the two had already gotten married, as they have already started wearing wedding rings. However, this turns out not to be the case.

“We’re not married yet, but we went to buy our wedding bands and we were like, ‘Why don’t we just wear them? Who cares!’ And that’s the end of that story,” Dennings said on “The Ellen Show,” as reported by ET Online. “Why not? There’s no rules. No rules, just right.”

Back in 2021, Andrew W.K., 42, revealed the news that he and Dennings were a serious item via press release, while announcing his new single “I’m in Heaven,” In part, the statement read:

“In other news, Andrew W.K. has recently begun dating actor Kat Dennings. The two met earlier this year in Los Angeles. Andrew W.K. and his ex-wife, Cherie Lily, began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019.”

Cherie Lily, who previously provided vocals for the rocker, wed Andrew W.K. in 2008. In late 2019, they revealed that they were divorcing amicably.

Dennings has dated a few of Hollywood’s hottest hunks, including singer Josh Groban, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hiddleston and Nick Zano.

Congrats to the couple, whenever they decide to actually tie the knot!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.