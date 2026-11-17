KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night near the Ivanhoe neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

KCPD said officers responded around 9 p.m. to the intersection of 34th Street and Prospect Avenue on a report of gunshots in the area, which was later upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, there appeared to have been a physical altercation between the victim and another unknown male before shots were fired.

Police said the suspect has not been identified and left the area on foot before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.