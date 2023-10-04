KFC no longer tops list of fastest drive-thru restaurants

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, KFC may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR magazine, Taco Bell now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains.

The report found it takes Taco Bell an average of 278 seconds to complete an order. KFC takes 303 seconds.

Of the 10 largest fast food chains in the U.S., KFC was among three that have had longer wait times in 2023 compared to 2022, QSR noted.

On average, fast food wait times dropped by 30 seconds in 2023, from 372 seconds a year ago.

Behind Taco Bell and KFC, Carl's Jr. (303 seconds), Arby's (319 seconds) and Dunkin' (321 seconds) had the next-fastest drive-thrus.

Chick fil-A had the longest total wait times at 509 seconds.

While Chick-fil-A lost its crown for the fastest service after 2021, QSR found that the chicken chain had the fastest service per customer. The data also indicated that Chick-fil-A has the longest lines of any major chain.

Chick-fil-A was the most accurate drive-thru restaurant, with an order accuracy of 92%. Burger King was the second-most accurate drive-thru chain, with a 90% accuracy rating.

The No. 1 issue customers reported for accuracy among top chains was requests for no ice in beverages not being fulfilled.

The report also found that Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell customers were most satisfied. QSR noted that customers who reported friendly service were more likely to have their wait time reduced by 34 seconds.

