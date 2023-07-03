Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby girl

It’s a girl! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (aka Jon Snow and Ygritte in “Game of Thrones”) have welcomed another baby to their family.

There’s no word on their infant daughter’s name, which isn’t surprising. Since meeting on the set of one of the most globally celebrated TV shows of their generation, the couple has been notably private about their relationship. And that extends to the names of their children. (We still don’t know their 2-year-old son’s name.) But a publicist did confirm to People that the pair are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.” The couple was married in 2018.

Harington has spoken a little bit about having a second baby. At the premiere of his Apple TV+ series “Extrapolations,” he told ET that his son was “about to get the shock of his life” when the new baby was born.

“I don’t know if he’s really conceptually understood anything yet,” Harington told ET. “He’s just loving life. My boy loves life. He charges around. I think he’s going to be a great older brother. It’s just really exciting.”

As for the way he and Leslie were approaching the new addition, he said it was much different from last time around.

“We’re really practical about it at the moment,” Harington said. “And actually, almost too practical. With our first child, it was sort of romantic, for want of a better word. And this other one, we’re like, ‘Right, OK, let’s get. We know how efficient we have to be. Let’s get down to parenting.'”

And Harington has also addressed the topic of parenting while on the talk show circuit. In this August 2021 clip from The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon, Harington discussed becoming a father the first time around.

“No one tells you that essentially at first, anyway, what it is, you get like a new roommate just dumped into your life that you’ve not interviewed, who doesn’t know any of the rules. And then you fall in love with him. So you can’t kick him out!” Watch the clip here:

Congratulations on Baby No. Two, Kit and Rose!

