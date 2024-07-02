Lead actor in KC production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' works in chocolate shop on, off stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One performer in this season's production of the Coterie Theater's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is taking his role to a new level.

Tanner Rose lives two very different lives

Part of the week he's on stage in his role as an actor.

He's the lead now in the theater's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

When he's not on stage playing a chocolatier, Rose works at his day job at a real chocolate factory, Andres Chocolate Shop.

The 30-year-old Rose has starred in numerous productions of Off-Broadway and international shows.

"Being a full-time artist in the Kansas City market, finding another job to help support that endeavor is always a little tricky," Rose said. "But it's the reason you see so many actors behind the counters here. Andres is really, really incredible to actors."

For once, Rose is able to combine his two worlds. He did publicity for the show in collaboration with the chocolate shop.

"I wish that I could say that it was all a part of my plan, but it was all just beautiful happenstance," Rose said. "We are selling Andre's chocolates at the show. They've got a magic morsel of chocolate you can purchase at the show, which is really, really cute."

It's a delicious mix of two Kansas City institutions.

"People come here to feel good, to feel nostalgic, to feel literal joy, and they do that through the medium that is chocolate, and that's exactly what we're doing at "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Rose said.

The show runs through August 4, but even when it ends, Rose will never truly shake what makes him "Willy Wonka."

"They (Andre's) can't get rid of me anytime soon," Rose said. "I plan to haunt this place for a while."

