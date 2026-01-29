Couple donates record $120M to UC Davis vet school that once cared for their dog

A philanthropic couple donated $120 million to the University of California, Davis to support its veterinary school, where their dog, Angel, once received special care. The school said it's the largest gift ever made to veterinary medicine worldwide.

UC Davis has renamed its veterinary school the University of California, Davis, Joan and Sanford I. Weill School of Veterinary Medicine — UC Davis Weill School of Veterinary Medicine for short — in honor of the gift from the Weills.

Not only is the donation the largest ever made to vet medicine, but it is also one of the largest the school has ever received.

"UC Davis is home to one of the world’s most outstanding veterinary schools and many of the brightest minds in animal and human medicine,” said Sanford "Sandy" I. Weill. "We are proud to support an institution where groundbreaking research and compassionate care are prioritized together, and where discovery benefits both animal and human health."

The couple’s dog Angel received care at UC Davis after being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2018. The school said that the experience inspired the Weills to support clinical trials at the veterinary school and, later, create the Joan Weill Translational Research Endowment.

"Angel’s care at UC Davis left a lasting impression on our family," said Joan. “As Sandy and I became more involved with the school over the years, we have been continually inspired by its leadership, dedication to team science, pursuit of solving complex health challenges, and its unwavering commitment to animals and the families who love them. The faculty clinician scientists are among the leading experts in the world at what they do, and supporting this extraordinary community is both meaningful and an honor."

Gregory Urquiaga/UC Davis Joan and Sanford I. Weill stand in front of the now-renamed UC Davis Weill School of Veterinary Medicine. The Weill Family Foundation has given $120 million to UC Davis, the largest gift ever made to a veterinary school.

The Weills have a history with UC Davis outside of their beloved dog. Sandy has served on the UC Davis Chancellor’s Board of Advisors since 2014, and the school said the couple has hosted students and faculty at their Sonoma County home.

Eighty million dollars of their gift to the school will help build a new small animal teaching hospital, and the remaining money will be dedicated to fundamental and clinical research.

Sandy spent his award-winning career in banking and finance, serving as president of American Express and later as chair and CEO of Citigroup.

Joan is chair emerita of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, where she served as chair for 14 years. The dance company's headquarters is named in her honor. She has long been a champion for the arts, as well as women's health, serving in numerous leadership roles.

The Weills have been married for 70 years and have received several awards for their philanthropy.