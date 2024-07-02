More consumers expected to purchase fireworks this July 4 as prices drop

More people than ever are expected to shoot off fireworks this year as fireworks makers are expecting higher revenues despite lower prices.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the average cost of fireworks is down between 5% and 10% this year compared to last year. Fireworks makers say ocean shipping rates have declined since the height of the supply chain crisis following the pandemic, which is making fireworks more affordable.

Meanwhile, the American Pyrotechnics Association expects consumer spending on fireworks to increase by nearly $100 million compared to last year.

“Our member companies are reporting strong consumer fireworks sales numbers, and we predict revenues could exceed $2.4 billion for the 2024 fireworks season,” said Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The industry saw a huge jump in spending during the pandemic. Consumer firework spending nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from a $1 billion per year industry to $1.9 billion a year later.

In 2020, there were 15,646 fireworks-related injuries, up from 9,992 in 2019. But injuries have declined since then, according to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. In 2023, there were 9,844 injuries related to fireworks.

Heckman said she expects fireworks use to be an all-time high this July 4 season.

"Especially with July 4 falling on a Thursday for the long weekend," Heckman said. "Despite the significant decrease in fireworks-related injuries, prioritizing safety remains vitally important when handling fireworks.”

Related story: Fireworks warning: They caused 11 deaths, 10,200 injuries in 2022

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only Massachusetts bans all fireworks by the public. Illinois and Vermont are the only states that allow novelty fireworks only to be lit by the public.

With more people expected to set off fireworks, the industry says it is encouraging the public to follow safety recommendations for consumer fireworks. The American Pyrotechnics Association also says untrained individuals should not use professional fireworks.

“Leave the use of professional fireworks to those who are properly trained and certified," Heckman said. "These experts adhere to local permitting, licensing, and insurance requirements, as well as state and local codes and standards.”