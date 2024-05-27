President Biden set to deliver remarks at annual Memorial Day service at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden is honoring the nation’s fallen soldiers in an annual Memorial Day service on Monday.

The president will visit Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where he will participate in a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Biden will also deliver remarks.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a symbolic grave for all service members who died in battle who have not been found or remain unidentified.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. local time.

Scripps News will carry the ceremony live.