Trump initiative ‘Freedom 250’ lights Washington Monument to start yearlong festivities

Freedom 250 is a nonpartisan organization under the National Park Foundation that promises to be a unifying celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday, according to CEO Keith Krach.

America’s semiquincentennial celebration gets underway Wednesday, when the Washington Monument will be illuminated in red, white and blue, serving as the “world’s tallest birthday candle.”

The celebration will last throughout 2026.

“America enters a once-in-a-generation moment,” Krach said. “President Trump promised a 250th birthday celebration worthy of our history, our values and our future. That’s why Freedom 250 was created — to deliver on that promise at national scale.”

Planned events include a Memorial Day tribute to “heroes,” the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, the first-ever Patriot Games featuring high school athletes from all 50 states, and what organizers are calling the “world’s largest fireworks” show on July 4 on the National Mall.

Although the effort was launched by President Trump, a polarizing figure, Krach said the spirit of the event is nonpartisan.

“This is a great unifying moment,” Krach said. “Ultimately, Freedom 250 is about reminding Americans that our story is still to be written. The anniversary is not just about looking back — it’s about renewing pride, strengthening our unity and helping lay the groundwork for a golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years.”

Krach said resources will be available for parents and schools to help children learn about U.S. history and independence in 1776. While many festivities will be focused in Washington, events are planned nationwide as part of the Freedom 250 network.

“If you look at Freedom 250, it’s really a national movement launched by President Trump to bring Americans together to celebrate the triumph of the American spirit,” Krach said.

Information on events and resources is available at Freedom250.org.